Leona 18″ Glass End Table

$399.00 $239.00

Like a showcase for collectibles, the glass-topped Leona Cube Table with a mirrored shelf makes a noteworthy display of every item it holds. Its angled corners fit with ease in tight corners. Frame is made of solid forged iron and finished with brass plating. Top is clear tempered glass; removable shelf is made of MDF with a mirrored surface. MDF is an engineered wood that lends exceptional strength and ensures the product’s structural integrity over time. Adjustable levelers add stability on uneven floors. Simple assembly. Imported.