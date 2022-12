Sam Edelman

Leon Sandal

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Satin upper with leather sole Made in China Ankle strap with crystal embellished buckle closure Feather pompom at vamp Leather lining and footbed Angled square toe with flared heel Approx 100mm/ 4 inch heel Revolve Style No. SAME-WZ881 Manufacturer Style No. I3318F1