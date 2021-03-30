Hara The Label

Leo High Cut Bra

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hara The Label

Our rectangle cut bamboo bra is made for everyday effortless wear, day and night. Inspired by the moving body, to support our natural flow. Can be worn comfortably by cup sizes A - DD. Seamless and wireless, Leo is made using our OEKO-TEX 100 approved organic bamboo fabric and natural plant dyes to ensure top quality and avoid any chemicals getting absorbed into your skin. - 90% Lyocell Bamboo, 10% Spandex Ethically made by our amazing production team. SIZE CHART RETURNS & EXCHANGES FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE