The Saltwater Collective

Leo Bottom / Orchid

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Saltwater Collective

Our Leo Bottom features a soft V-shaped waistline designed to flatter your curves. This bottom has minimal to medium coverage in the back. Details: Minimal to medium coverage Seamless Self-lined Hardware free Size & Fit: fits true to size Model # 1 Amanda is wearing a size Large Height: 5’2”, Bust: 34DDD, Jean size: 28/29 (Canada, US) Paired with our ‘Alice Top’ in product photo Model # 2 Caitie is wearing a size 2X-Large Height: 5’5”, Bust: 40B, Jean size: 40 (Canada, US) Paired with our ‘Alice Top’ in product photo Fabric & Care: Italian fabric made from ECONYL® regenerated Nylon and LYCRA® XTRALIFE Hand wash in cold water and hang to dry Designed & made in Toronto, Canada