Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

Featuring powerful and efficient AMD processing and a battery that lasts all day - Plus rapid recharging that can restore your battery charge up to 80% in just an hour - The Lenovo flex 14 Convertible touch screen laptop can help make your ideas happen. This multi-mode PC also has a physical Webcam Shutter for extra privacy, while the digital pen support (active Pen included) enables you to write or sketch directly onto the full HD 14" Display. Use your Flex 14 2-in-1 laptop in notebook computer mode for your everyday computing needs, fold it into tablet computer mode for drawing or touch screen interaction, or put it into tent or stand mode to binge your favorite streaming shows or Share a movie with friends. your Windows 10 enabled Lenovo Laptop comes with comprehensive, built-in security features, including firewall and Internet protections to help safeguard against viruses, malware, and ransomware. Family Options and parental controls will help you protect your kids online, keep track of their activities on the laptop tablet, and help set good screen time habits. Combining Fast processing speed and multimedia performance, The Lenovo flex 14 is a great laptop for a college student, gaming enthusiast, or for all types of everyday use.