Choose RAM from 4GB, 8GB to 16GB DDR4, Hard Drive from 500GB 1TB HDD /128GB / 256GB SSD / 512GB to 1TB SSD for your desired specs.Windows 10 operating systemWindows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more15.6" displayTypical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient LED backlight.AMD A6-9225 accelerated processorDual-core processing. AMD A6 APU handles the AMD Radeon graphics alongside the central processor to balance the load, enabling great performance, rapid multitasking and immersive entertainment.AMD Radeon R4Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.Weighs 4.63 lbs. and measures 0.9" thinBalances portability and screen size, so you get a respectable amount of viewing space without the laptop being too cumbersome for practical portability. 2-cell lithium-ion battery.HDMI output expands your viewing optionsConnect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.Built-in media reader for simple photo transferSupports SD, MultiMediaCard, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats.Next-generation wireless connectivityConnects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N. The Gigabit Ethernet LAN port also plugs into wired networks.Additional portHeadphone/microphone combo jack.