Mistana

Lenore Square Pillow Cover & Insert

$42.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Eager to entertain but short on seating? This floor pillow is the perfect piece to have on hand! Measuring 20" square, this piece is covered with polyester chenille fabric and filled with polyester fiber to provide 5" of padding. Tufted details dot this design for a touch of texture. Though its solid hue may seem understated at first, this pillow also offers a subtle sheen. Just spot clean as needed for easy care.