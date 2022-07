Ugg

Lenny Robe

$148.00 $98.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Plush and comfortable, this splurge-worthy full-length robe is perfect for snuggling up for cozy evenings at home. 48" length (size Medium) Long sleeves Front slant pockets Removable tie belt 78% polyester, 22% nylon Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6749218