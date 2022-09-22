Free People

Lennox Jumpsuit

$148.00

At Free People

Style No. 53321832; Color Code: 040 Utility-inspired and extra flattering, this denim jumpsuit is a one-and-done essential. Black is shown on Millie, 5'8", in a size small. The Fit: Slim, fitted silhouette with slight stretch; hugs the body with a defined waistline The Features: Zip-through bodice; for front-patch pockets; contrast stitching Why We <3 It: Made for keeping it casual, easy and effortless Contents: Black As Night, Rider Blue, Army 2, Formula One, Bermondsey Blue, Rich Blue, 70S's Blue, Burnt Clay, Steel Blue: 53% Cotton, 23% Rayon, 22% Polyester, 2% Spandex Halo White, Black as Night 2, Bluebird, Army: 72% Cotton, 24% Polyester, 3% Rayon, 1% Spandex Rider Blue: 60% Cotton, 26% Polyester, 11% Rayon, 3% Lycra