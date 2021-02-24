K.S. Garner

Lennon Jumpsuit

$95.00

At K.S. Garner

Shine the brightest at your event in this show stopper jumpsuit! Black and white color blocked knit. Contrast stitching. O ring zipper in front. Front Pockets. Please allow 5-6 weeks for your order to be made. All of our pieces are hand made to order. Size Guide (Inches): XXS: Bust: 31.5 Waist: 24 Hips: 33.5 XS: Bust: 32.5 Waist: 25 Hips: 34.5 S: Bust: 34 Waist: 26 Hips: 36 M: Bust: 36 Waist: 28 Hips: 38 L: Bust: 38 Waist: 30 Hips: 40 XL: Bust: 40 Waist: 32 Hips: 42 XXL: Bust: 42 Waist: 34 Hips: 44 1X: Bust: 44 Waist: 36 Hips: 46 1XX: Bust: 46 Waist: 38 Hips: 48 2X: Bust: 48 Waist: 40 Hips: 50 2XX: Bust: 50 Waist: 42 Hips: 52 3X: Bust: 52 Waist: 44 Hips: 54 3XX: Bust: 54 Waist: 46 Hips: 56 4X: Bust: 56 Waist: 48 Hips: 58 4XX: Bust: 58 Waist: 50 Hips: 60