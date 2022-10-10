Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
The Bali Tailor
Leni Sandal
$219.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Bali Tailor
Need a few alternatives?
The Bali Tailor
Leni Sandal
BUY
$219.00
The Bali Tailor
Sol Sana
Matisse Platform
BUY
$219.00
Sol Sana
Senso
Noah Sandal
BUY
$249.00
Senso
By Far
Jack Glossed-leather Mules
BUY
$172.00
$384.00
The Outnet
More from Sandals
The Bali Tailor
Leni Sandal
BUY
$219.00
The Bali Tailor
Sol Sana
Matisse Platform
BUY
$219.00
Sol Sana
Senso
Noah Sandal
BUY
$249.00
Senso
By Far
Jack Glossed-leather Mules
BUY
$172.00
$384.00
The Outnet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted