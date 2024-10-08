Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Lena Triple Compartment Large Shoulder Bag
$449.00
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade Outlet
Need a few alternatives?
Little Liffner
Pillow Shoulder Bag
BUY
€525.00
Little Liffner
H&M x Wicked
Metal-appliqué Shoulder Bag
BUY
$19.99
H&M
Polène
Numéro Dix
BUY
$580.00
Polène
Little Liffner
Pillow Shoulder Bag
BUY
$650.00
Little Liffner
More from Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Flourish Swirl Brocade Blazer
BUY
£195.00
£395.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Crossbody Tote
BUY
$243.60
$348.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Flourish Swirl Brocade Blazer
BUY
$189.00
$448.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Kate Spade
Reegan Bucket Bag
BUY
$125.60
$459.00
Kate Spade Outlet
More from Shoulder Bags
Little Liffner
Pillow Shoulder Bag
BUY
€525.00
Little Liffner
H&M x Wicked
Metal-appliqué Shoulder Bag
BUY
$19.99
H&M
Polène
Numéro Dix
BUY
$580.00
Polène
Little Liffner
Pillow Shoulder Bag
BUY
$650.00
Little Liffner
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted