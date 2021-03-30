Hara The Label

Lena High Waist Undies

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hara The Label

Our high rise bamboo undies are made for pure comfort. They sit easily around the waist, ready for all activities. We wear them dancing in the house and under sun dresses. Single layered and minimal use of elastic, Lena is made using our OEKO-TEX 100 approved soft bamboo fabric and natural plant dyes to ensure top quality and avoid any chemicals getting absorbed into your skin. - 90% Lyocell Bamboo, 10% Spandex Ethically made by our amazing production team. SIZE CHART RETURNS & EXCHANGES FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE