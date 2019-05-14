Symple Stuff

Lemus 2 Tier 1 Wide School Locker

$229.90 $108.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This Double Tier Locker is a great way to add functional storage to any locker room, change room, kid’s room, recreation room, mudroom, entryway, garage or small business. Each inside compartment features one double coat hook and a top shelf for storing smaller items. This storage locker is constructed from durable laminated composite woods and features pre-drilled holes so you can easily attach multiple these lockers together. Each door features a nameplate holder and a metal hasp that can accommodate combination locks or key padlocks (locks not included).