Project 62

Lemoor Mid Century Storage Ottoman

Elegantly modern, the Lemoor Mid-Century Ottoman with Storage from Project 62™ brings functional style to any room you put it in. This sophisticated piece of furniture invites you to relax after a long day of work with its button-tufted cushion and sleek design. Featuring a durable wood frame, tapered legs, neutral-hued upholstery and a convenient hinged top for storage, this modern ottoman will make a versatile addition to your bedroom, family room or home office.1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.Depth at top of frame: 18"Overall width: 28"Overall height: 18.9"Overall depth (at floor): 14.4"Max Weight: 300lbs