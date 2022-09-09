Lemonhead LA

Spacepaste Glitter

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend

Product Sku: 65952392; Color Code: 002 SPACEPASTE® is LEMONHEAD.LA’s cult-favorite glitter concentrate available in a wide range of iconic shades. The game-changing formula is a must-have staple of celebrity makeup artists and beauty editors because of its easy, no-mess application (no glue required), comfortable wear (you can't even feel it!) and high-impact finish that lasts until you're ready to take it off. Infused with marshmallow root, sea kelp, vitamin E and lemon extract. Made in LA by artists, for artists. Certified vegan and cruelty-free. Content + Care - Ingredients: Aqua, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polysorbate 20, Vp/Va Copolymer, Polyurethane-33, Propylene Glycol; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Althaea Officinalis Root Extract, Aminomethyl Propanol, Carbomer, Disodium Edta, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Macrocystis Pyrifera Extract, Maltodextrin, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzoic Acid, Chlorphenesin, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Citral, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, [+/ -: Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polylactic Acid, Polymethyl Methacrylate, CI15850, CI15880, CI19140, CI42090, CI48160, CI56238, CI60725, CI61551, CI73300, CI77000, CI77266, CI77510, CI77891, CI615670, CI625580] - Made in the USA LEMONHEAD.LA Designed by Los Angeles makeup artists, LEMONHEAD.LA specializes in a mess-free sparkle, designing premium glitters to get your shine on. Vegan, cruelty-free and self-adhesive, each glitter offers high-impact color and megawatt shine.