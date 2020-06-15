Mrs. Meyers

Lemon Verbena Hand & Dish Duo

$10.60 $6.95

Buy Now Review It

At Grove Collaborative

Hand Soap: Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand Soap contains a special recipe of aloe vera gel, olive oil and a unique blend of essential oils to create a hard working, non-drying, yet softening cleanser for busy hands. Hands have never had it so good. Dish Soap: Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Dish Soap is rich, thick and makes grease disappear like nobody's business. This concentrated liquid dish formula includes Soap Bark Extract, an ingredient from the garden that is one of nature's best degreasers. The formula is biodegradable, contains plant-derived ingredients and rinses clean.