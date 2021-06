Dr. Botanicals

Lemon Superfood All-in-one Rescue Butter

$14.90

Buy Now Review It

At Dr Botanicals

Lemon Superfood all-in-one Rescue Butter is a multi-use, high-performance butter which can be used as a moisturiser and treatment. The 96% natural formulation is packed full of minerals, antioxidants and vitamins which work together to rejuvenate, renew and invigorate dull and dry skin.