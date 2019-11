Bath & Body Works

Lemon Sampler Gift Kit

$21.50

Buy Now Review It

At Bath & Body Works

Soft, clean hands & an amazing-smelling home — what’s not to love about this sampler gift kit?! It includes Kitchen Lemon Gentle Foaming Hand Soap (8.75 fl oz) & a Limoncello Single Wick Candle (7 oz) & Concentrated Room Spray (0.2 fl oz). Set arrives unassembled with gift wrap, ribbon & tag, so you can wrap & give with love!