Bliss

Lemon & Sage Hand Cream, 4.0 Fl.oz.

$9.99

ULTRA-RICH MOISTURIZER absorbs instantly for silky smooth and supremely soft, never-greasy hands. GET SOFT, SUPPLE SKIN with our rich, hydrating formula made with Shea Butter, Pro Vitamin B5 and other soothing ingredients to combat dryness and revitalize surface skin cells SUPREMELY SCENTED with our iconic Lemon & Sage fragrance for an energizing pick-me-up NEVER GREASY FORMULA helps you achieve ultra-soft and smooth skin without ever feeling greasy or oily PREMIUM INGREDIENTS including Aloe Leaf Extract and Macadamia Nut, Grape Seed and Soybean Oils. 100% free from parabens, phthalates, SLS and more, as well as vegan, PETA-certified and cruelty-free. Product Description Bliss - Lemon & Sage Hand Cream (4.0 fl.oz.)High-Intensity & Fast-Absorbing Hydrator This ultra-rich moisturizer absorbs instantly for silky smooth and supremely soft, never-greasy hands. Smooths rough cuticles Non-greasy and fast-absorbing Supremely scented with our iconic Lemon & Sage fragrance for an energizing pick-me-up For all skin types Key Ingredients: Shea Butter:Rich in vitamin E, this intensive butter nourishes to combat dryness and flaking, quickly absorbing into the skin. Macadamia Nut, Grape Seed and Soybean Oils:Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, these oils help prevent water loss to keep hands supple Pro Vitamin B5:Helps seal in hydration by boosting the skin barrier and helps rejuvenate and revitalize surface skin cells Aloe Leaf Juice:Hydrating properties moisturize and rejuvenate without making skin oily ⏤ This is BlissWe believe inner happiness leads to outward beauty. So, take a breath, press pause and give yourself and your skin a mega-boost. Our transforming skin wellness products feel and smell amazing, and do what they say they will. (Nope, not too much to ask.) This is Bliss. It’s All GoodAll products are PETA-certified, 100% cruelty-free and blissfully-free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and other bad stuff you don’t want on your skin or body. Brand Story bliss is the global spa leader and innovator. With a de