Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Bliss
Lemon & Sage Body Butter
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bliss
A cult-favorite bestselling formula, this rich, qu... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 2 stories
The Old Beauty Products To Throw Away In 2019
by
Thatiana Diaz
This Cult Brand Just Lowered Its Prices
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Bliss
Naked Body Butter
$12.00
from
Bliss
BUY
Aesop
Resolute Hydrating Body Balm Tube
$35.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Bliss
Oh, That's Rich
$20.00
from
Bliss
BUY
Bliss
Blood Orange & White Pepper Body Butter
$12.00
from
Bliss
BUY
More from Bliss
Bliss
Oh, That's Rich Ultra Silky-sheen Body Cream
£16.30
£8.55
from
Bliss
BUY
Bliss
Fabgirl Firm Body Firming & Contouring Cream
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Bliss
Oh, That's Rich Ultra Silky-sheen Body Cream
$20.00
$10.49
from
Bliss
BUY
Bliss
Ingrown Eliminating Pads By Bliss For Unisex
C$45.93
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Body Care
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted