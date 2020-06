Jacquemus

Lemon Raffia-macramé Key Chain

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Inspired by the Provenal location of the labels SS20 runway, Jacquemuss yellow keychain is shaped to resemble one of the lemons which grow abundantly in scented groves across the region. Its crafted from tactile macram-knotted raffia and suspends from logo-engraved lobster-clasp and split-ring hardware.