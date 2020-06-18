United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Murphy's Naturals
Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent
$11.95
FIERCELY EFFECTIVE: Repels mosquitoes for up to 6 hours without using harmful ingredients like DEET SIMPLE INGREDIENTS: Lemon Eucalyptus Oil (30%) and Ethanol and Deionized Water (70%) FEELS AND SMELLS GREAT: Our spray won't leave you feeling greasy or sticky all while leaving a cool, refreshing scent ENJOY LIFE OUTDOORS: This spray is great for enjoying gardening, camping, and more!