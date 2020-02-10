George Oliver

Lemington Tv Stand

$433.50 $184.91

Bingeing that latest show, settling in for an afternoon of gaming, or just catching the news: whatever you use it for, your TV is a centerpiece in your home, so give it the perfect perch with a piece like this! Ideal for a mid-century-inspired accent, this piece is crafted from a blend of solid and manufactured wood with a two-tone finish and a clean-lined silhouette. Four open shelves with wire management cutouts lend this piece handy storage for your media clutter. Measuring 24.01'' H x 53.14'' W x 14'' D, this piece is perfect for up to 50'' TVs.