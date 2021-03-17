Lemaire

Lemaire Twisted Cropped Jeans

£275.00

Lemaire's preference for timeless, utilitarian-inspired designs goes back to his rejection of seasonal trends and these black jeans are a concise example. They're made from durable denim with silver hardware, including a waistband with belt loops and cropped legs with twisted side seams for a voluminous shape. Shown here with: Lemaire Patch-pocket cotton-poplin shirt, Lemaire Peep-toe leather mules, NEOUS Jumel open-toe leather mules, Lemaire Wooden-bead shoulder bag, Bottega Veneta Rolo-chain 18kt gold-plated choker, Completedworks Crushed 14kt gold-vermeil ring and Sophie Buhai 18kt gold-vermeil horsebit ring Product number: 1398970