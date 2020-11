LELO

Lelo Tor 2

Those who are experienced in the art of using sex toys can attest to the fact that the Tor 2 C-ring is one of the most sophisticated vibrating couples’ ring on earth. The TOR™ 2 offers you both thrilling and intense pleasures. A comfortable and perfectly-fitting vibrating ring, the TOR™ 2 enhances the sensations for man and woman under the sheet.