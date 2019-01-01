Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Lelo Sona Cruise Pink, Sonic Clitoral Massager With Cruise Control For Enhanced Pleasure, Fully Waterproof And Rechargeable Clit Stimulator
$129.00
$89.10
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
CLITORALLY MIND-BLOWING PLEASURE - SONA stimulates... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Best Prime Day Deals: R29 Editors' Picks
by
Refinery29
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LELO
Lelo Sona Cruise
$179.00
from
LELO
BUY
DETAILS
KinkLab
Kinklab Neoprene Cuffs
$17.00
from
Babeland
BUY
DETAILS
We-Vibe
We-vibe Nova
$149.00
from
We-Vibe
BUY
DETAILS
JeJoue
Ooh Vibrating Pebble
$15.00
from
Babeland
BUY
More from LELO
DETAILS
LELO
Sona
$149.00
$69.00
from
LELO
BUY
DETAILS
LELO
Luna Smart Bead™
$119.00
from
LELO
BUY
DETAILS
LELO
Smart Wand - Medium
$209.00
$189.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
LELO
Sona Cruise
$139.00
$99.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
DETAILS
Bellesa
Bff Bundle: 2x Aurora
$199.00
$149.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
DETAILS
Adam and Eve
Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand
$69.95
$59.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
DETAILS
Womanizer
Premium
$219.00
$156.75
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
B-Vibe
Snug Plug 2
$45.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
More from Work & Money
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Boston, MA, On A $56,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
12 Women Share Their Most Dramatic Venmo Stories
I have a confession. Venmo doesn't exactly bring out my best behavior. While I'm pretty good at abstaining from Venmo-stalking (which can't be said for
by
Anabel Pasarow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted