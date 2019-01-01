Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
LELO

Lelo Sona Cruise Pink, Sonic Clitoral Massager With Cruise Control For Enhanced Pleasure, Fully Waterproof And Rechargeable Clit Stimulator

$129.00$89.10
At Amazon
CLITORALLY MIND-BLOWING PLEASURE - SONA stimulates... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Best Prime Day Deals: R29 Editors' Picks
by Refinery29