LELO

Lelo Personal Moisturizer Lubricant

$24.90

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

The biggest name in sex toys now offers a premium sex lube! Safe to use with condoms and all types of sex toys! Lelo, the leading name in high quality sex toys, now brings its uncompromising quality and innovative expertise to the world of sex lubes! Specifically designed to work with all of Lelo’s vibrators and sex toys, this premium sex lube is thin and silky to mimic the body’s natural juices and is enriched with aloe and ginseng extracts for long-lasting comfort and pleasure. The soothing and moisturizing lube is so effective that you can even use it to treat dry skin or make it part of your daily skin care regimen. The Lelo sex lube is free from glycerine and parabens, common lube ingredients that can irritate some people with sensitive skin. The premium sex lube is also hypoallergenic so even people with serious allergies can safely enjoy it. And Lelo’s water-based formula is fragrance-free, non-staining and non-greasy so it won’t leave a mess the next morning no matter how crazy things get! Lelo Personal Moisturizer Lubricant comes in an attractive and stylish glass bottle perfect for gift giving or discreet storage with your perfume jars. 5 oz. Ingredients: Water, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Aloe Barbadenis Leaf Juice, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium EDTA Gurana Extract, Ginseng Extract, Avena Sativa Extract, Polysorbate-20, Aspartame, Polyquaternium-5, PEG-45M, Citric Acid Due to manufacturer pricing policies, this item may not be eligible for certain discounts.