LELO

Insignia Soraya 2 Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

$219.99 $175.99

Lovehoney

Indulge in Lelo's Soraya 2, a luxurious upgrade of their beloved Soraya. The silicone is ultra soft, while the tip's been extended for enhanced G-spot massage and there's a newly adjusted clitoral stimulator so it's easy to find that heavenly angle. Lelo have redesigned the clitoral stimulator so it draws closer to your clitoris, and it's also fully flexible for perfect pressure on your pearl. Plus, the 5 inch insertable shaft has a thicker, broader tip so gratifying G-spot massage is always at hand. Upgraded from 8 vibration modes to 12 and thrumming with individual motors at each erogenous point, Soraya 2 has an upgraded interface so it's even easier to find the best settings for you. Fully waterproof and lasting up to 4 hours on one charge, Soraya 2 is a glorious travel companion with a travel lock function and a silken storage bag in the box. Coat with plenty of your favourite water-based lubricant for sensationally slippery fun.