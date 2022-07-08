LELO

Lelo Gigi 2 Personal Massager

$139.00 $107.00

Double the vibrations, double the intensity - GIGI 2 features extra-strong motors that emit double power, making it an even more irresistible g spot toy for women Pleasure wherever you desire - With its waterproof design, GIGI 2 will please you wherever you wish, making it easier to clean thoroughly for total peace of mind The quality you deserve - The smooth touch of LELO's body-safe silicone will give you even more sensation while maintaining the quality standards you deserve 8 vibration patterns - GIGI 2 brings you 8 different vibration patterns that will help you unlock even more possibilities to experience an unforgettable pleasure Endless possibilities - GIGI 2’s flattened tip can also be used as a clitoral massager when flipped over, all the while stimulating your internal pleasure spot Double the vibrations means double the power for Gigi 2, but it stays whisper quiet meaning there's no disruption when enjoying those intimate experiences. Lelos Gigi is famous for its flattened tip that gives an intensifying G-spot effect, which can also be turned to offer exceptional clitoral stimulation. Its two vibrators in one.