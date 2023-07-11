LELO

MINI KEGEL EXERCISE SET: enjoy 4x29 mm ben wa balls for sexual pleasure for beginners that also promise an array of health benefits, improving circulation and muscular control FOR ALL AGES: beads aid circulation to the pelvic floor and neuromuscular control to avoid incontinence, aid in prenatal preparation and postpartum recovery, and with easier climaxing TONE YOUR PELVIC FLOOR: the different weight of balls ensures a comfortable workout that helps strengthen the vaginal wall and pelvic muscles through effective kegel exercising WIDE RANGE OF BENEFITS: LELO Beads offer an efficient pelvic floor muscle workout when worn during a variety of activities: running, walking, swimming, and even sitting BODY-SAFE: internationally recognized and certified, with the highest standard of safety and construction, LELO Beads are made of body-safe materials LELO Beads Mini offer a combined pleasure/fitness system for the circumvaginal and pelvic floor muscles. Developed as an alternative to traditional ben wa balls, they feel like subtle ball movements inside you as you squeeze your muscles, making for more efficient, fun, and pleasurable Kegel exercising. Mini set of 2x28-gram beads, 2x37-gram beads, 29 mm in diameter, and the composition girdle comes presented in an elegant gift box. There are two primary reasons why people use beads. The first is for foreplay and sexual arousal and the second is for pelvic floor exercising. The beads send off a kinetic vibration that makes the vagina muscles contract. This contraction can be used as foreplay and engagement into the body, and it can also lead to stronger orgasms. Think of it as a sexy personal trainer.