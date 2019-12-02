Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi X Crewcuts Petite Snow White Plaid Pearl Headband

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lele Sadoughi

Introducing the Lele Sadoughi x CrewCuts collaboration featuring CrewCuts custom snow white plaid cotton made exclusively for CrewCuts and embellished with Lele's signature 4mm pearls in the iconic knotted silhouette. Snow white plaid cotton hand knotted over our 3/4" width comfort fit headband. 1 1/2" knot and 1 1/2" side width. One size only and meant for both children and adults. Recommended for ages 3+.