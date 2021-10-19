BR x Harbison

Leisure Suit Jacket

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

"Both my mother's signature and a HARBISON signature, a bold suit is a go-to for the powerful women I find most inspiring. The blue color reflects the Pioneertown sky, where I began conceptualizing this collection, and it's one of my favorite looks." -Charles Harbison SLIM FIT: Cut for a slim fit with a sharp shoulder and defined waist. ITALIAN WOOL: Known as barathea, this luxurious Italian fabric has a soft, subtly pebbled texture and a satin-like finish. Notch lapel. Single button closure. Single vent at back. Three external pockets. Lined sleeves and butterfly back lining.