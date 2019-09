Plantshed

[ Height: 13'' - 14'' | Length: 12'' . Feel the beauty of the islands with Leilani, meaning "heavenly flower". One of our all time best sellers, this modern arrangement contains bright purple dendrobium orchids artfully sculpted together. This simple yet striking arrangement is perfect for any occasion from business gifting to birthdays, and is sure impress anyone who passes by. Get hand-delivered flowers 7 days a week, anywhere in NYC with PlantShed.com.