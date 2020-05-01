Serta Home

Leighton Task Chair

$226.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Add a touch of modern elegance to your space with a design that is equally functional and stylish. This expertly wrapped and neutral design is height-adjustable to tailor your professional space. The chrome-finished and stainless-steel stand offer you 360-degree swivel and casters for easy mobility. The memory foam seat and arms with pocket coils feature renowned Serta comfort, perfect for home or office use in stoneware beige.