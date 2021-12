Rails

The Details Rails Leighton satin pyjama bottoms Rails' Leighton pyjama bottoms are made from lightweight satin for a breezy feel. The wide elasticated waistband offers extra comfort. Highlights mint julep satin weave elasticated waistband two side slit pockets Composition Rayon 55%, Viscose 45% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Designer Style ID: 9242672639 Wearing The model is 1.8 m wearing size S