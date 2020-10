Chronicle Books

Lego Ice Cream Dream 1000 Piece Puzzle

This clever 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle will satisfy your sweet tooth and your love of classic LEGO bricks. A surprising take on the ordinary, this colorful puzzle comes together to reveal a rainbow of ice cream flavors . . . with a LEGO twist. Grab a friend or dig in solo—LEGO puzzles are a whole new way to play with LEGO bricks!