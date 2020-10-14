LEGO

Lego Harry Potter: Collection – Xbox One

$29.99 $15.99

Two top selling video games remastered in 1 package Spell Pack DLC included on disc featuring 5 spells cantos, densaugeo, ducklifors, malodors and tentaclifors Take an interactive journey through a myriad of iconic locations from the beloved films with signature LEGO humor and charm The LEGO Harry Potter: collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: years 1 4 and LEGO Harry Potter: years 5 7 to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation4 with both top selling video games remastered in One package sure to delight fans of J.K. Rowling's ever expanding Wizarding world, the LEGO Harry Potter: collection serves as a perfect gift for those eagerly anticipating the upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: the crimes of grindelwald. System requirement your device must meet all minimum requirements to open this product OS Xbox One architecture x64.