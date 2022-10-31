LEGO

Harry Potter 2022 Advent Calendar

A magical buildup to Christmas – Behind every door of the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar (76404) is a surprise toy from the Harry Potter movies Includes 7 minifigures – Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks and Neville Longbottom, plus iconic items from the Harry Potter movies Movie scenes to build – Toys from the first 3 days make a scene from the first movie, the next 3 days make a scene from the second movie, etc. Kids can also conjure up endless adventures of their own A gift that lasts all year long – The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is a pre-Christmas treat for any young witch, wizard or Muggle aged 7+ Many ways to play – The toys from this holiday calendar combine easily with other LEGO Harry Potter sets to provide even more play-and-display possibilities Give Harry Potter fans aged 7+ a magical buildup to Christmas with the movie-themed LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar (76404). With 24 daily gifts to be revealed, the play possibilities grow every day. Starting December 1st, there’s a door to open each day with a surprise Harry Potter toy hidden inside. The toys include 7 minifigures – Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks and Neville Longbottom – and iconic items from the Harry Potter movies. The first 3 toys make a scene from the first movie, the next 3 days make a scene from the second movie, and so on. As Christmas Day approaches, kids will be able to create more magical movie moments and combine the toys to conjure up endless enchanting adventures of their own. There’s even a board game to play once all the doors have been opened. With so many ways to play, the magic will last all year!