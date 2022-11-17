LEGO

Lego Creator Expert Flower Bouquet 10280

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kmart

Giving and receiving beautiful flowers is such a joy. If you're looking for a flower gift with a difference, the LEGO Flower Bouquet is an inspired choice. Whether you're treating a loved one, or are looking for your next creative project, this flower bouquet model building kit lets you relax, unplug and create something wonderful. When complete, the impressive flower display brings a touch of fun and colourful to any room. The adjustable stems make it easy to tailor the arrangement for any vase or container. Style flowers like a pro Each detail of the bouquet is made from LEGO components - all customisable to create a unique display. Most of the flowers have petals that are positionable so you can have fun designing different arrangements. Take the stems apart and recombine to adjust the height and shape of your flowers. Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, this set includes several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane. Suitable for ages: 18+ years The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included. This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colours and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses. Let your imagination bloom with customisable elements. Position the petals and leaves, then change the lengths of the stems to create wonderful arrangements for the home. Looking for the best gifts for birthdays, anniversaries or special occasions? The LEGO Flower Bouquet set makes a special and unusual gift for friends, loved ones, or yourself, at any time of year. The stems come in a variety of lengths. As a guide, the 'snapdragon', with its straight stem, measures over 36cm high. As the first ever LEGO Flower Bouquet, this set includes a host of new colours and shapes that adult LEGO fans will love. The flowers are created from over 17 unusual LEGO elements with realistic petal shapes and colours, to create an unexpected display that is sure to make people look twice. The LEGO Flower Bouquet is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection. This revolutionary collection uses several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane. LEGO components meet stringent industry standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time - it's been that way since 1958. LEGO components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analysed to make sure they meet strict global safety standards. Help us to improve our product content