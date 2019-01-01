Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Rachel Comey
Legion Wide Leg Denim Pants
$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Easy, stylish wide-leg pants are cut from nonstretch denim in a retro mid-rise silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
The Fashion Guide To The Weather Report
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Warp + Weft
Icn Wide Leg
$98.00
$73.50
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
DETAILS
Eckhaus Latta
Wide Leg El Jeans
$290.00
$203.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
Tracy Reese
Side Button Wide-legs
$298.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Textured Snakeskin Culottes
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Foster Slide
$408.00
$194.00
from
Stature
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Splitleap Earrings
$115.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Splitleap Earrings
$115.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Splitleap Earrings
$115.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
Jesse Kamm
Canvas Overalls
$425.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Carhartt WIP
Bib Overall
$215.00
from
Carhartt WIP
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cotton Pants
$89.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cupra Pants
$135.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted