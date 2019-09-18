Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
H&M
Leggings With Creases
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Leggings in stretch fabric. High waist and concealed, elasticized waistband. Stitched creases on legs and raw-edge hems.
Need a few alternatives?
Tamara Melas
Dana Two-piece Coat
$499.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
Lou & Grey
Ponte Leggings
$49.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
Wolford
Velvet Leggings
$49.00
$36.75
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DKNY
High-waisted Full-length Logo Legging
$49.00
from
DKNY
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Masquerade Gloves
$6.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Flock-print Mesh Bodysuit
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
2-pack Fine-knit Tights
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Leggings
Tamara Melas
Dana Two-piece Coat
$499.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
Lou & Grey
Ponte Leggings
$49.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
Alexander Wang
Logo Waist Wool Twill Leggings
$595.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SPANX
Velvet Leggings
$100.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted