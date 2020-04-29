The Company Store

Every day is a spa day with our Legends® Luxury Regal Egyptian Cotton Towels. Woven of pure Egyptian cotton, these towels are so super soft and absorbent you’ll feel like royalty when wrap yourself up after a bath or shower. Soft and luxurious, absorbent and plush 100% combed Egyptian cotton 700 GSM Finished with ribbed stripes at both ends of hand, bath, and bath sheet towels Can have a monogram Part of the Legends Luxury Collection® Designed to coordinate with Legends® Regal bath rug and shower curtain, sold separately Woven in Turkey Size Information Washcloth (Set of 2): 12 in. x 14 in. Fingertip (Set of 2): 14 in. x 20 in. Hand Towel: 16 in. x 30 in. Bath Towel: 30 in. x 56 in. Bath Sheet: 39 in. x 68 in. Care Instructions Machine wash cold, dark colors separately Do not bleach Tumble dry low Towel Tips New towels tend to lint at first but after several washes, lint will diminish Avoid household cleansers, facial cleansers, and toothpaste that contain Benzoyl Peroxide Retinol, Alpha Hydroxy acids, or Hydrogen Peroxide as these can cause color changes on the towel Product Glossary Dobby Pattern - A dobby pattern is a design that contains simple geometric forms or motifs, made on a loom with a spherical harness control mechanism called a dobby head. Egyptian Cotton - Grown in Egypt's warm climate, Egyptian cotton is the world’s highest quality cotton. Its fine, extra-long fibers are about twice the length of typical cotton fibers, giving it incredible softness without sacrificing strength. GSM - Grams per square meter is the weight of a fabric if you take a one meter by one meter square piece and weight it in grams. A towel with higher GSM will be denser and more absorbent than a towel with low GSM. In a blanket or throw, a low GSM indicates lightweight. Free Shipping and Easy Returns Due to the current health situation, and our continuing efforts to make sure our employees, vendors, and customers continue to abide by social distancing guidelines, we are extending our Rest Easy Guarantee to 12