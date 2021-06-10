The Company Store

Legends Hotel™ Primaloft® Down Alternative Topper

$279.00 $251.00

Our Black Label™ PrimaLoft® adds an extra layer of sumptuous softness to your bed and an ideal foundation for a great night’s sleep seven nights a week. A practical essential, this premium down alternative featherbed captures all the luxury, comfort, and warmth you would expect of goose down. It is ideal for sensitive-to-down sleepers. You’ll wake up feeling relaxed, refreshed, and invigorated. After all, PrimaLoft® offers the world’s most luxurious down alternative bedding. Gusseted for support and finished with soft and smooth 300-thread count shell, this premium down alternative bedding delivers just the right amount of warmth and cushioning. Assembled in La Crosse, WI of fine imported materials. Exclusively by The Company Store.