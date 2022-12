Leem

Leem Batwing Plissé Top

$170.00

At Next

Elevate your wardrobe with this flattering top. Cut from a delicate plissé fabric with a metallic sheen, this boat-neck top has soft batwing sleeves and a relaxed silhouette. Add this piece to your everyday looks by pairing it with light or dark jeans and pumps. Hand wash only. 100% Polyester.