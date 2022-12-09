Leem

Leem Batwing Plissé Top

£103.00

Buy Now Review It

At Next

Read More Elevate your wardrobe with this flattering top. Cut from a delicate plissé fabric with a metallic sheen, this boat-neck top has soft batwing sleeves and a relaxed silhouette. Add this piece to ... Elevate your wardrobe with this flattering top. Cut from a delicate plissé fabric with a metallic sheen, this boat-neck top has soft batwing sleeves and a relaxed silhouette. Add this piece to your everyday looks by pairing it with light or dark jeans and pumps. XS = 6, S = 8, M = 10, L = 12, XL = 15 Hand wash only. 100% Polyester.