Room Essentials

Led Task Table Lamp

Lend chic appeal and simple style to your office space, den or your kid’s room with this LED Task Table Lamp from Room Essentials™ to brighten up your space. Crafted from sturdy plastic, this LED task lamp features a neat round pedestal base with a gooseneck, making it the perfect addition to your desktop. The flexible neck and cone-shaped lampshade twists easily in any direction to focus the light where you need it the most. Place it anywhere in your home for a cozy reading spot.