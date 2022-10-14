Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Led Plush Hotdog Dog And Cat Costume

Specifications Holds up to: 150 Pounds Intended Pet Type: Dog Costume Theme: Food Drink Textile Material: 100% Polyester Minimum Weight Capacity: 101 Pounds Minimum pet chest size: 38 Inches Maximum pet chest size: 45 Inches Pets subtype: Pet Full Body Costumes Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 84989805 UPC: 085239314456 Item Number (DPCI): 083-09-0033 Origin: Imported Description Your furry friends may not be able to eat a real hot dog, but they can now become one thanks to the LED Plush Hotdog Dog and Cat Costume from Hyde & EEK! Boutique™. Designed to look like a tasty hot dog, this hilarious full-body costume features a bun, hot dog, toppings and hook-and-loop closures along the neck and abdomen for secure wear and easy on/off. Plus, it lights up, so you can bring your pets along for some nighttime trick-or-treating fun. Intended for dogs and cats, this plush, lightweight hot dog costume is sure to get people talking and tails wagging. Hyde & EEK! Boutique™: Thrilling delights. Curious oddities. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.