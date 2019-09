Pillowfort

Led Neon Rainbow Sign

$36.99 $29.59

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

Add a touch of whimsical charm to their room with this LED Neon Rainbow Sign from Pillowfort™. Featuring an arched shape to imitate a rainbow, this rainbow sign immediately provides their space with a splash of color. Mount it over their headboard or place it on their side table — you'll help brighten up their room either way.