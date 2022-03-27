Kahlia Skin

Led Light Therapy Mask

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Warranty Duration: 12 Month Warranty Warranty Type: Manufacturer Care and Use Instructions: Please refer to product for instructions on use. Experience a professional level LED light therapy treatment in the comfort of your home. A safe, easy, and effective skincare solution that is suitable for all skin types. The Kahlia Skin LED Mask will transform your skin working a variety of concerns such as signs of ageing, breakouts, inflammation, sun-damage, and more. The perfect at-home beauty tool with zero downtime. Pick your perfect light and get ready to glow! Red, Blue, and Yellow lights to target a variety of skin concerns Suitable for all skin types and tones Pain-free, non-invasive, and UV free Unlimited usage USB operated Wireless, lightweight and comfortable Each light has the wavelengths required for the maximum skin benefits Blue Light (Wavelength between 405nm to 420nm) Red Light (Wavelength between 620nm to 750nm) Yellow Light (Wavelength of between 590nm to 620nm) Our new wireless feature doesnt require you to lay down in the one place, plugged in, for a long period of time. Whether youre reading a book, slaying a squat challenge, scrolling through Instagram or baking a cake, you can now find the time to do all the things you love while enjoying the benefits of our LED Light Therapy Mask. Improve the overall appearance of your skin now. Product code 880325920